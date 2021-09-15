Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan

Chinese purchase of Canadian jab could set stage for more vaccine headaches for Taiwan

  357
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/15 13:20
Vial of PTX-COVID19-B vaccine. (Providence Therapeutics photo)

Vial of PTX-COVID19-B vaccine. (Providence Therapeutics photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese biopharmaceutical company is in the process of acquiring the license for a Canadian mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, including the rights to the Taiwan market and other countries in the region, raising the possibility of future complications should Taiwan wish to obtain the jab.

China's Everest Medicines Ltd. is buying the COVID-19 vaccine, and the technology behind it, under development by Canada's Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc. for US$100 million in cash, according to a press release. Half of the money will be paid for the firm's vaccines, including mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate PTX-COVID19-B, which is currently in Phase II trials.

The other US$50 million will be used to acquire collaboration products, additional products, and the mRNA technology platform. The deal also involves US$100 million in profit sharing on COVID-19 vaccines in China and Singapore and up to US$300 million in new Everest stock based on Providence's mRNA technology.

Similar to the way Fosun Pharma acquired the license rights to sell the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the deal hands Everest ownership of Providence's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates in "Greater China," which Beijing considers to include China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Everest will also own the rights to vaccine sales in Pakistan, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Early in the pandemic, in March of 2020, Fosun signed a deal with BioNTech that gave it exclusive rights to sell the vaccine in Greater China, including Taiwan. A Chinese executive then allegedly sabotaged an attempt by Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to purchase the vaccine directly from BioNTech, and Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) has since then continued to reiterate Fosun's claim of exclusive rights to sell the shot in Taiwan.

Prior to the collapse of the deal, Taiwan was slated to receive the first shipment of BioNTech doses in March. However, it was not until Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Foxconn’s YongLin Foundation, and the Tzu Chi Foundation directly negotiated with BioNTech to purchase 15 million doses did Taiwan finally begin receiving BioNTech shipments.

In the case of the Providence purchase, Everest is taking a large gamble that the vaccine will be effective and be approved by China. Thus far, Fosun Pharma has seen little return on its investment, as Beijing has refused to approve the drug, appearing to give preferential treatment to its domestically developed vaccines.

Taiwan has reaped the rewards of the delayed approval by taking delivery of BioNTech doses "abandoned" by China.
Covid vaccine
Covid vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine
Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
Everest Medicines Ltd.
vaccine diplomacy

RELATED ARTICLES

Lawyers volunteer services to families seeking relief for deaths following COVID jab
Lawyers volunteer services to families seeking relief for deaths following COVID jab
2021/09/14 16:26
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations for students aged 12-17 start Sept. 23
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations for students aged 12-17 start Sept. 23
2021/09/13 18:52
Taipei European School to provide BioNTech vaccine to students Oct. 1-6
Taipei European School to provide BioNTech vaccine to students Oct. 1-6
2021/09/13 12:54
Nurse is Taiwan's 1st Moderna vaccine breakthrough case
Nurse is Taiwan's 1st Moderna vaccine breakthrough case
2021/09/08 16:27
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
2021/09/06 17:27

Updated : 2021-09-15 14:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows