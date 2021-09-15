Taiwan Women's Art Association to host three-month exhibition

The Taiwan Women's Art Association exhibition will take place at the Taitung Art Museum. (Wikipedia photo) The Taiwan Women's Art Association exhibition will take place at the Taitung Art Museum. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Women's Art Association will host an exhibition in Taitung to focus on female artists from around the world for three months beginning in June 2022.

On Tuesday (Sept. 14), Jun T. Lai (賴純純), the chairwoman of the Taiwan Women's Art Association and a contemporary artist herself, visited Taitung County Magistrate Rao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) to exchange opinions on the upcoming art event, reported CNA.

The event will take place at the Taitung Art Museum, the National Museum of Prehistory, and the National Taitung Living Art Center, according to the Taitung County Cultural Affairs Department.

With themes of love and hope, the exhibition is expected to open conversations between Taiwanese female artists and their contemporaries abroad, said Rao, adding that she hoped to open more spaces for showcasing the work.

"The exhibition aims to build a sharing platform for female artists and will collect related information from the world," according to the department.