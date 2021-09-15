Alexa
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm

To avoid spread of coronavirus, this year's Wan An exercise will not require evacuation or traffic controls

By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/15 12:45
Wan An exercise will take place simultaneously in all parts of Taiwan. (Sept. 15) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 44th annual Wan An drill, which simulates an air attack by Chinese forces, will be held throughout Taiwan today (Sept. 15) from 1:30-2 p.m., but to avoid the potential transmission of COVID-19, no evacuations or traffic restrictions will be in place this year.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has decided not to impose evacuation orders or traffic controls during the drill in order to follow the epidemic prevention guidance of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

In addition, instead of being held on different days at different locations, this edition of the drill will take place throughout Taiwan, including on the outlying islands, according to the MND. During the exercise, the alert system will fire off text messages to the cell phones of the country's residents.

The first Wan An Exercise (萬安演習) was held in 1978 after Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) had been elected president by the National Assembly. Due to increased concerns over Taiwan's safety after it was removed from the UN in 1971, Chiang initiated an air raid drill for citizens to "prepare for danger in times of peace" and dubbed it the "Mega Peace Exercise" (萬安演習).

The drill has continued for 44 years now. As tensions with China have ratcheted up since President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) election in 2016 and with 1,000 Chinese missiles pointed at Taiwan, the drills may be more relevant now than ever.
Updated : 2021-09-15 14:03 GMT+08:00

