South Africa wins 2nd T20 to clinch series against Sri Lanka

By Associated Press
2021/09/13 02:40
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets before Quinton de Kock hit 58 not out as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their Twenty20 series.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss but was dismissed for only 103 in 18.1 overs. South Africa reached 105-1 in 14.1 overs with 35 deliveries to spare.

Shamsi, who is the top-ranked bowler in cricket's shortest format, returned 3-20 in four overs.

Spinner Aiden Markram also impressed with 3-21 and was responsible for halting any momentum Sri Lanka's top order showed. Markram accounted for Kusal Perera (30) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20) who showed sparks of a good performance in a poor batting card.

De Kock's 48-ball innings included seven boundaries. Markram was not out on 21.

Sri Lankan legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga took the only wicket, Reeza Hendricks for 18.

The third and final T20 is on Tuesday.

Updated : 2021-09-15 11:05 GMT+08:00

