Taiwan's Consumers' Foundation deems not providing iPhone charger 'exploitation'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Consumers’ Foundation accused Apple of exploiting consumers by not providing chargers to go with new iPhones, and said such a policy is a de facto price increase in a press conference on Monday (Sept. 13).

In a press release, the Consumers’ Foundation said while Apple’s claim that the decision to not include chargers was to protect the environment was not invalid, it also infringed upon consumers’ rights as chargers are essential to the operation of the iPhone.

“If a phone manufacturer produces a phone but does not include a charger or charging cable, even if consumers purchase a fully functional and well performing high-end smartphone, of course they would not be able to turn on and use the phone normally,” said the Consumers’ Foundation. It added that “It is therefore even more unreasonable to ask consumers to use public or wireless chargers to get power.”

After Apple stopped including chargers with their iPhone 12 series, new customers who switched from Android must pay an extra price of NT$590 (US$21.30) to obtain a 20W USB-C power adapter, and another NT$590 if they wish to purchase a set of Lightning earphones to enjoy all the functions of the phone. This is a form of double exploitation of new customers, according to the Consumers’ Foundation.

As for returning customers upgrading from older versions of iPhone, the foundation said while they may still charge with old 5W chargers, they are unable to enjoy the new phone’s improved charging speed, which boast charging to 50% power in half an hour. Unless they spent the NT$590 to get the 20W charger, the fast-charging function is there for nothing.

CNA reported that Consumers’ Foundation Secretary-General Hsu Tse-yu (徐則鈺) said the absence of chargers only led to higher prices consumers must pay to use the phone, demonstrating that there has been no reward in value.

Huang Yi-teng (黃怡騰), Consumers’ Foundation Chair, told CNA in an interview that the foundation will ask the National Communications Commission to provide administrative guidance to telecommunication providers so they offer diversified sales plans. It will also ask the Fair Trade Commission to investigate whether or not Apple is misusing its status within an oligopolistic market to exploit consumers, and if so, to demand the company rectify its policy according to Taiwanese laws.