Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police appeal order to turn over documents in 2010 cold case

By Associated Press
2021/09/13 02:05
Police appeal order to turn over documents in 2010 cold case

MADISON, Conn. (AP) — Police in a wealthy Connecticut town where the 2010 killing of Barbara Hamburg remains unsolved are fighting a judge's order to turn over investigative files to two documentary filmmakers, including Hamburg's son.

Madison police earlier this month appealed the order to the state Appellate Court, in a case that could have wide implications for access to police cold case files in the state, the Hartford Courant reported Saturday.

Barbara Hamburg was found slain outside her home on March 3, 2010, when Madison Hamburg was a teenager. The documentary looked at suspicions his family and police had about his father, Jeffrey Hamburg, who has denied involvement.

Hamburg's son, Madison Hamburg, and producer Anike Niemeyer requested the files while filming the “Murder on Middle Beach” documentary series on Barbara Hamburg's killing that ran on HBO last year. The police department rejected the request.

They appealed to the state Freedom of Information Commission, which ruled last year that police must release the files. Police initially turned over two boxes of materials to Madison Hamburg and Niemeyer, but later reversed course and appealed that ruling to Superior Court.

Judge Daniel Klau upheld the commission's ruling last month, but police appealed that decision to the state Appellate Court last week. The judge said the case raises questions about when to publicly release investigative files on a cold case.

Madison police did not return messages from the Courant seeking comment. Police have argued they do not have to release the documents because the investigation remains open.

Updated : 2021-09-15 11:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows