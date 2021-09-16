Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Young entrepreneurs in Taiwan invent recyclable bags to make e-commerce greener

Digital minister Audrey Tang gives thumbs up to green design of PackAge+

  145
By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/16 13:08
PackAge+ team (Business Today photo)

PackAge+ team (Business Today photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of young Taiwanese have created recyclable package bags out of used PET bottles and glass, drawing acclaim from Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳), the sponsorship of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., and NT$6 million (US$216,670) in total funding.

Founded in April 2019, PackAge+ (配客嘉) came up with these package bags after half a year's development. The waterproof, anti-theft, anti-collision bags come in six sizes.

Most importantly, production of the bags produces 80% fewer carbon emissions than that of single-use plastic bags, according to Business Today.

"A huge amount of waste is produced merely to pack products," said PackAge+ founder Yeh Te-wei (葉德偉), who was an online vendor for three years. Each year in Taiwan, online shopping involves 80 million packing boxes — which if piled up would be 1,000 times the height of Taipei 101.

To address the plastic pollution caused by online shopping, the group has so far collaborated with 67 e-commerce companies. The companies rent recyclable packing bags from PackAge+ and use them to wrap up their products to be shipped.

Customers can use the PackAge+ app to locate the startup's recycling sites, and those who recycle the used bags will receive coupons. PackAge+ has set up over 300 such sites around the country.

Digital Minister Tang, who attaches great importance to environmental protection, spoke highly of the group's system of circulating package bags, saying the design strikes a balance between sustainability and commercialization. The invention reuses plastic materials, which conform to the spirit of corporate social responsibility (CSR), she said.

The PackAge+ team hopes this new form of packing will refresh the e-commerce sector and encourage people from all walks of life to engage in environmental issues.
environment
plastic waste
packaging
pollution
PackAge+
startup

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan digital minister urges more school discussions about environment
Taiwan digital minister urges more school discussions about environment
2021/08/27 15:35
Taiwanese startups developing eco-friendly clothes
Taiwanese startups developing eco-friendly clothes
2021/08/26 19:15
Taiwan-based sandal startup raising funds to empower slum communities in Philippines
Taiwan-based sandal startup raising funds to empower slum communities in Philippines
2021/08/13 18:30
Taiwan NGOs urge government action on trash-filled beaches
Taiwan NGOs urge government action on trash-filled beaches
2021/08/05 15:15
Taiwan launches 'Next Big' project to boost country’s creative image
Taiwan launches 'Next Big' project to boost country’s creative image
2021/08/04 20:34

Updated : 2021-09-16 14:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province