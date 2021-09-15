Alexa
Sky lanterns ‘released’ in Times Square to promote Taiwan’s inclusion in UN

GiveTaiwanAVoice ad lights up screen as 193 countries meet at UN to deal with global issues

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/15 10:55
Sky lanterns ‘released’ in Times Square promoting Taiwan’s inclusion in UN. (TECO photo)
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sky lanterns from Taiwan appeared at New York City’s Time Square as the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday (Sept. 14).

Echoing the theme of the UNGA this year, “building resilience through hope,” the ad displayed on a digital billboard featured Taiwan’s traditional practice of releasing floating lanterns to carry hopes into the sky.

“The World Soars When We All Listen,” the ads read, urging the international community to lend support to Taiwan, “whose progress and experience deserve to be heard in the UN,” the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York said in a Facebook post.

United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, passed on Oct. 25 in 1971, recognized the government in Beijing as the only legitimate representative of China, and Taiwan was subsequently removed from the UN. Ever since then, Taiwan has campaigned for participation in UN-associated organizations and events — but to no avail due to China’s efforts to block it.

The sky lanterns conveyed the hope the COVID-19 pandemic will end soon while also calling for an end to the discrimination against Taiwan in its bid to join UN institutions with dignity, CNA quoted TECO Director-General James Lee as saying.

While the ads only appeared in Times Square for one day, a van sporting Taiwanese sky lanterns will continue to spread the message there and around UN Headquarters. People are invited to visit the event’s website GiveTaiwanAVoice.com to show their support for Taiwan.
Updated : 2021-09-15 11:18 GMT+08:00

