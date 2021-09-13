Alexa
Watson inactive as expected for Texans' opener against Jags

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/13 00:09
HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Deshaun Watson was inactive as expected for Houston’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and the reason was listed as not injury-related/personal matter.

Coach David Culley said early in the week that Watson would not play and named Tyrod Taylor the team’s starting quarterback.

Watson’s future with the Texans is uncertain after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment. He had already requested a trade before those allegations surfaced.

Watson, who led the NFL in yards passing last season, still wishes to be traded and reported to training camp to avoid being fined. He participated in individual drills during camp but never worked during team drills, watching as Taylor led the offense.

Updated : 2021-09-15 09:35 GMT+08:00

