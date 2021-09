Sunday At Tennis Club Ruppurr Karlsruhe, Germany Purse: $125,000 Surface: Red clay KARLSRUHE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Karlsruhe Open at Tennis Club Ruppurr (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Championship

Mayar Sherif (3), Egypt, def. Martina Trevisan (4), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara (4), Romania, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Mayar Sherif (3), Egypt, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.