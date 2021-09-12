American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|89
|53
|.627
|_
|Boston
|81
|63
|.563
|9
|New York
|79
|63
|.556
|10
|Toronto
|79
|63
|.556
|10
|Baltimore
|46
|96
|.324
|43
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|81
|61
|.570
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|71
|.493
|11
|Detroit
|67
|76
|.469
|14½
|Kansas City
|64
|78
|.451
|17
|Minnesota
|63
|79
|.444
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|59
|.582
|_
|Oakland
|77
|65
|.542
|5½
|Seattle
|77
|65
|.542
|5½
|Los Angeles
|70
|72
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|52
|89
|.369
|30
___
Texas 8, Oakland 6
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2
Toronto 11, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Arizona 7, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
Minnesota (Gant 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Texas (Alexy 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.