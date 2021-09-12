Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 24 6 .800
x-Chicago 15 14 .517
Washington 11 18 .379 12½
New York 11 19 .367 13
Atlanta 7 22 .241 16½
Indiana 6 22 .214 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724
x-Seattle 20 10 .667
x-Minnesota 19 10 .655 2
x-Phoenix 19 11 .633
x-Dallas 13 17 .433
Los Angeles 10 19 .345 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Dallas 77, New York 76

Connecticut 76, Phoenix 67

Sunday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-15 09:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions