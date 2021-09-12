WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|24
|6
|.800
|—
|x-Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|8½
|Washington
|11
|18
|.379
|12½
|New York
|11
|19
|.367
|13
|Atlanta
|7
|22
|.241
|16½
|Indiana
|6
|22
|.214
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|10
|.667
|1½
|x-Minnesota
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|x-Phoenix
|19
|11
|.633
|2½
|x-Dallas
|13
|17
|.433
|8½
|Los Angeles
|10
|19
|.345
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Dallas 77, New York 76
Connecticut 76, Phoenix 67
Washington at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.