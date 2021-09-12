Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 10 4 2 32 24 11
North Carolina 8 4 5 29 22 9
Reign FC 9 7 2 29 24 19
Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21
Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23
Washington 6 5 5 23 19 18
Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23
Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15
Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27
Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 4

Chicago 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

Reign FC 1, Louisville 1, tie

Washington at Portland ppd.

Sunday, September 5

Houston 1, Orlando 1, tie

North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Friday, September 10

Chicago 1, Houston 1, tie

Saturday, September 11

Orlando 3, Louisville 1

Sunday, September 12

Portland at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Reign FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-15 09:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions