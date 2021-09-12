NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 10 4 2 32 24 11 North Carolina 8 4 5 29 22 9 Reign FC 9 7 2 29 24 19 Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21 Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23 Washington 6 5 5 23 19 18 Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23 Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15 Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27 Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 4

Chicago 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

Reign FC 1, Louisville 1, tie

Washington at Portland ppd.

Sunday, September 5

Houston 1, Orlando 1, tie

North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Friday, September 10

Chicago 1, Houston 1, tie

Saturday, September 11

Orlando 3, Louisville 1

Sunday, September 12

Portland at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Reign FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.