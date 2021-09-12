Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bagnaia fends off Márquez to win MotoGP race in Spain

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 21:28
Francesco Bagnaia of Italy, (63), on his Ducati leans into a corner ahead of Marc Marquez of Spain, (93), on his Honda, during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto...
Francesco Bagnaia of Italy celebrates on the podium after winning the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, Spain S...
Francesco Bagnaia of Italy celebrates on the podium with his trophy after winning the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in ...
Marc Marquez of Spain reacts on the podium after taking second place in the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, S...
Marc Marquez of Spain, (93), briefly leads Francesco Bagnaia of Italy during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcan...
Francesco Bagnaia of Italy, (63), on his Ducati leads Marc Marquez of Spain during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in...

Francesco Bagnaia of Italy, (63), on his Ducati leans into a corner ahead of Marc Marquez of Spain, (93), on his Honda, during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto...

Francesco Bagnaia of Italy celebrates on the podium after winning the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, Spain S...

Francesco Bagnaia of Italy celebrates on the podium with his trophy after winning the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in ...

Marc Marquez of Spain reacts on the podium after taking second place in the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, S...

Marc Marquez of Spain, (93), briefly leads Francesco Bagnaia of Italy during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcan...

Francesco Bagnaia of Italy, (63), on his Ducati leads Marc Marquez of Spain during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in...

ALCAÑIZ, Spain (AP) — Francesco Bagnaia fended off a late charge by Marc Márquez to win the Aragón GP for his first MotoGP victory on Sunday.

Bagnaia and Márquez exchanged positions at the top a few times in the final laps but the Italian held on after Márquez went wide off the track in the final meters at the Motorland track. Joan Mir finished in third place.

The 24-year-old Bagnaia, a Ducati rider, is in his third season in MotoGP.

He is the eighth different winner of the season. Championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished eighth to see his championship lead from Bagnaia drop to 53 points.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-15 09:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions