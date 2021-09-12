Bagnaia fends off Márquez to win MotoGP race in Spain

Francesco Bagnaia of Italy, (63), on his Ducati leads Marc Marquez of Spain during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in... Francesco Bagnaia of Italy, (63), on his Ducati leads Marc Marquez of Spain during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, Spain Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Bagnaia won the race from Marquez by almost 7 tenths of a second. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Marc Marquez of Spain, (93), briefly leads Francesco Bagnaia of Italy during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcan... Marc Marquez of Spain, (93), briefly leads Francesco Bagnaia of Italy during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, Spain Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Bagnaia won the race from Marquez by almost 7 tenths of a second. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Marc Marquez of Spain reacts on the podium after taking second place in the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, S... Marc Marquez of Spain reacts on the podium after taking second place in the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, Spain Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Francesco Bagnaia of Italy celebrates on the podium with his trophy after winning the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in ... Francesco Bagnaia of Italy celebrates on the podium with his trophy after winning the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, Spain Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Francesco Bagnaia of Italy, (63), on his Ducati leans into a corner ahead of Marc Marquez of Spain, (93), on his Honda, during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto... Francesco Bagnaia of Italy, (63), on his Ducati leans into a corner ahead of Marc Marquez of Spain, (93), on his Honda, during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, Spain Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

ALCAÑIZ, Spain (AP) — Francesco Bagnaia fended off a late charge by Marc Márquez to win the Aragón GP for his first MotoGP victory on Sunday.

Bagnaia and Márquez exchanged positions at the top a few times in the final laps but the Italian held on after Márquez went wide off the track in the final meters at the Motorland track. Joan Mir finished in third place.

The 24-year-old Bagnaia, a Ducati rider, is in his third season in MotoGP.

He is the eighth different winner of the season. Championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished eighth to see his championship lead from Bagnaia drop to 53 points.

