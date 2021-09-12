All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|17
|4
|4
|55
|47
|29
|Nashville
|10
|2
|11
|41
|38
|21
|Orlando City
|10
|5
|8
|38
|33
|29
|New York City FC
|10
|8
|4
|34
|38
|24
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|8
|32
|28
|24
|D.C. United
|9
|10
|4
|31
|36
|33
|CF Montréal
|8
|8
|7
|31
|30
|28
|Atlanta
|7
|7
|9
|30
|28
|28
|Inter Miami CF
|8
|9
|5
|29
|23
|31
|Columbus
|7
|11
|6
|27
|27
|33
|New York
|6
|10
|5
|23
|24
|26
|Chicago
|6
|12
|5
|23
|24
|35
|Cincinnati
|4
|10
|8
|20
|23
|38
|Toronto FC
|3
|14
|6
|15
|26
|49
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|13
|4
|6
|45
|36
|19
|Sporting Kansas City
|12
|5
|7
|43
|39
|26
|Colorado
|12
|4
|6
|42
|32
|21
|LA Galaxy
|11
|8
|4
|37
|36
|36
|Portland
|10
|10
|3
|33
|32
|39
|Minnesota United
|8
|7
|7
|31
|24
|25
|Real Salt Lake
|8
|8
|6
|30
|34
|29
|Vancouver
|7
|8
|8
|29
|29
|33
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|9
|6
|27
|32
|31
|San Jose
|6
|8
|9
|27
|25
|31
|FC Dallas
|6
|10
|8
|26
|33
|37
|Houston
|4
|10
|10
|22
|27
|36
|Austin FC
|5
|14
|4
|19
|21
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Vancouver 2, Austin FC 1
Orlando City 3, Columbus 2
Miami 1, Cincinnati 0
Real Salt Lake 3, FC Dallas 2
Colorado 1, San Jose 0
Atlanta 3, Orlando City 0
Portland 1, Vancouver 0
LA Galaxy 1, Colorado 1, tie
Seattle 1, Minnesota 0
D.C. United 1, New York 1, tie
New England 2, New York City FC 1
Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0
Miami 1, Columbus 0
Nashville 1, CF Montréal 0
Houston 3, Austin FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 0
San Jose 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 10 p.m.
Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.