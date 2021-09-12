China's FM Wang visiting Cambodia to discuss virus, trade

The Morodok Techo National Stadium is seen during a ceremony to hand it over to the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Ph... The Morodok Techo National Stadium is seen during a ceremony to hand it over to the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who attended the ceremony Sunday, met with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Tang Chhin Sothy/Pool Photo via AP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen delivers a speech during a ceremony to hand over the Morodok Techo National Stadium, as it was handed over to the Cam... Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen delivers a speech during a ceremony to hand over the Morodok Techo National Stadium, as it was handed over to the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Cambodia, where he met with Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Lon Jadina/Pool Photo via AP)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, front left, listens to Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, front right, during a tour to the Morodok Techo National S... Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, front left, listens to Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, front right, during a tour to the Morodok Techo National Stadium, as the stadium was handed over to the the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where he met with Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Lon Jadina/Pool Photo via AP)

The Morodok Techo National Stadium is seen during a ceremony to hand it over to the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Ph... The Morodok Techo National Stadium is seen during a ceremony to hand it over to the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who attended the ceremony Sunday, met with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Tang Chhin Sothy/Pool Photo via AP)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, front left, walks with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, front right, during a tour to the Morodok Techo National S... Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, front left, walks with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, front right, during a tour to the Morodok Techo National Stadium, as it was handed over to the the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where he met with Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Lon Jadina/Pool Photo via AP)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech during a ceremony to hand over the Morodok Techo National Stadium to the the Cambodian organizing c... Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech during a ceremony to hand over the Morodok Techo National Stadium to the the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Lon Jadina/Pool Photo via AP)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi front left, accompanies by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, front right, walks around during a tour to the Morodok T... Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi front left, accompanies by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, front right, walks around during a tour to the Morodok Techo National Stadium, as it was handed over to the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where he met with Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Tang Chhin Sothy/Pool Photo via AP)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreground right, is guided by his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn, center, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept... Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreground right, is guided by his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn, center, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Kith Serey/Photo Photo via AP)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, greets with Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiti... Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, greets with Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Kith Serey/Photo Photo via AP)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreground right, greets with his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn, foreground left, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sund... Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreground right, greets with his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn, foreground left, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Kith Serey/Photo Photo via AP)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, greets with Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiti... Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, greets with Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Kith Serey/Photo Photo via AP)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens to his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn during a meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. W... Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens to his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn during a meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Kith Serey/Photo Photo via AP)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Cambodia, where he met with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues.

Cambodia's foreign ministry said Wang's meetings on Sunday and Monday would include discussions of trade and security as well.

Wang delivered a speech at a ceremony handing over the recently completed Cambodian national stadium, which was funded by China, to Cambodia’s organizing committee for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

Wrapping up a visit to neighboring Vietnam on Saturday, Wang said China planned to donate 3 million vaccine doses to that country, which is under a lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.

China is Cambodia’s biggest investor and closest political partner. Beijing’s support allows Cambodia to disregard Western concerns about its poor record in human and political rights, and in turn Cambodia generally supports Beijing’s geopolitical positions on issues such as its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

In recent months, the United States has expressed concern about their ties and urged Cambodia's leaders to maintain an independent and balanced foreign policy that would be in its people's best interests.

The concerns partly have focused on China’s construction of new facilities at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia and the potential for its military to have future basing rights there.

Ream faces the Gulf of Thailand that lies adjacent to the South China Sea, and holding basing rights in Cambodia would extend Beijing’s strategic military profile considerably.