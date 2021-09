GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — New Zealand has beaten Argentina 39-0 at Robina Stadium in the third round of the Rugby Championship.

New Zealand 39 (Luke Jacobson 2, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Dalton Papalii tries; Beauden Barrett conversion, penalty, Jordie Barrett 3 conversions, penalty), Argentina 0. HT: 22-0