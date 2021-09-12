Alexa
Weber State runs for 5 TDs in 41-3 win over Dixie State

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 13:52
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Dante McMillan had 16 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown, Damon Bankston ran for two TDs, and Weber State cruised to a 41-3 win over in-state rival Dixie State on Saturday night.

Kris Jackson and Creyton Cooped also had touchdown runs for Weber State (1-1).

On the game's fourth play from scrimmage, McMillan took a handoff off left tackle, broke toward the sideline and raced 52 yards for a touchdown and Weber State never trailed.

Bronson Barron — one of five Wildcats players to attempt at least one pass — completed 10 of 20 for 90 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Randall Johnson was 5-of-8 passing for 89 yards.

Dixie State (0-2) converted just 2 of 12 third downs and finished with 253 total yards.

Updated : 2021-09-15 07:58 GMT+08:00

