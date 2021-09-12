Alexa
Haener accounts for 6 TDs, Fresno State routs Cal Poly 63-10

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 13:45
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener matched a career high with four touchdown passes, and he ran for two scores to lead Fresno State to a 63-10 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Haener was 17-of-22 passing for 380 yards, and two of his scoring throws were over 50 yards. He added touchdown runs of 2 and 1 yard and finished with 11 yards rushing.

Josh Kelly made three receptions for 128 yards with two touchdowns for Fresno State (2-1). Zane Pope, Jalen Cropper and Keric Wheatfall also made a TD catch.

Ronnie Rivers, the nation's active leader in career touchdowns with 46, had a 6-yard touchdown run for Fresno State early in the third quarter. He had 64 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Spencer Brasch completed 18 of 33 passes for 212 yards for Cal Poly (1-1). He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Coleman in the second quarter.

It was the eighth straight victory for the Bulldogs in the series but the first since 2013.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-15 07:58 GMT+08:00

