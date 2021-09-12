Alexa
Bryant defeats Sacred Heart 17-6 in NEC opener

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 12:04
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus passed for 106 yards and a touchdown, Bryant made three interception and held Sacred Heart to a pair of field goals for a 17-6 victory Saturday night in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Sacred Heart (1-1) scored first when Sam Renzi capped an eight-play drive with a 22-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Renzi also kicked a 23-yarder in the fourth.

But Bryant (1-1) took the lead for good midway through the second quarter on a 23-yard run by Psaveon Reaves. The touchdown capped a 10-play, 71-yard drive for the Bulldogs. Nicholas Hasselman caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Eckhaus in the final minute of the first half as Bryant took a 14-3 lead into the break.

Marquez McCray went 11-for-23 passing for 115 yards for the Pioneers, but was picked off three times.

Updated : 2021-09-15 06:27 GMT+08:00

