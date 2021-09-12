Alexa
Fafà Picault scores twice, Houston ends 16-game winless run

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 11:20
Houston Dynamo's Fafa Picault, center, is surrounded after his second goal of the game by team mates, from left, Memo Rodriguez, Griffin Dorsey and Da...

Austin FC midfielder Alexander Ring, right, brings down the ball in front of Houston Dynamo midfielder Darwin Ceren, left, during the second half of a...

Austin FC defender Zan Kolmanic, left, headers the ball in front of Houston Dynamo forward Ariel Lassiter, right, during the second half of an MLS soc...

Houston Dynamo's Fafa Picault, center, is surrounded after his second goal of the game by team mates, from left, Memo Rodriguez, Griffin Dorsey and Da...

Austin FC midfielder Tomas Pochettino, left, is pushed by Houston Dynamo defender Teenage Hadebe (18) as they chase the ball during the first half of ...

Austin FC defender Jhohan Romana (3) defends the ball as Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) tries to kick through Romana's legs during...

Houston Dynamo midfielder Fafa Picault (10) is pulled back as he moves the ball by Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi (25) during the first half o...

Houston Dynamo defender Zarek Valentin (4) blocks out Austin FC forward Diego Fagundez (14) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sep...

HOUSTON (AP) — Fafà Picault scored two goals and the Houston Dynamo eased past Austin 3-0 on Saturday night to snap a 16-match winless streak.

Houston (4-10-10) ended the longest single-season winless run in MLS history. Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids had 18-game winless runs spanning two seasons. Austin (5-14-4) didn’t score for the first time in five matches.

Griffin Dorsey scored 48 seconds into the game by sending home a rebound. Picault scored his first goal in the 24th, capitalizing on a defensive mistake and curling it past goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Picault, on a counter attack, dribbled it from midfield into the box, and sent it inside the far post in the 64th.

