Ricardo Pepi scores 12th goal, FC Dallas ties San Jose 1-1

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 11:03
FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges (24) jumps for the ball against San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza (10) during the second half of an MLS so...
San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Judson (93) and FC Dallas midfielder Andres Ricaurte (10) jump for a header as FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (16) and...
San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Eduardo Lopez, left, and FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania (18) vie for control of the ball during the first half ...
FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal, right, hits a header against San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer m...
San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Judson (93) jumps for a header against FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (9) during the second half of an MLS soccer ma...
San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan (13) and FC Dallas forward Jader Obrian, right, chase the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Satur...
San Jose Earthquakes defender Oswaldo Alanis (4) celebrates with teammate Chris Wondolowski (8) after scoring a goal during the first half of. an MLS ...
San Jose Earthquakes defender Tanner Beason, left, misses a header against FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer ...
San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Judson (93) and FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (16) vie for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer...

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi scored his 12th goal of the season and Dallas FC tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night.

Dallas (6-10-8) snapped a two-game home losing streak, after going 18 straight home games without defeat. Dallas hasn't lost three straight home games since 2011. San Jose (6-8-9) is unbeaten in eight straight matches against FC Dallas.

Pepi, an 18-year-old, headed in Justin Che's cross in the 50th minute.

San Jose scored in the sixth minute on Oswaldo Alanís' penalty kick right down the middle. Dallas defender Matt Hedges was whistled for a handball in the box, setting up Alanís’ goal.

