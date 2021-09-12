Alexa
Earle, Abilene Christian beat D-III Louisiana College 62-7

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 10:47
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Stone Earle threw a career-high six touchdown passes, including two to Kobe Clark, and Abilene Christian beat Division III Louisiana College 62-7 on Saturday night.

Earle was 18-of-19 passing for 233 yards and Clark finished with four receptions for 65 yards. Darius Lewis had 131 yards receiving and a score and Anthony Smith had 10 carries for 64 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run that made it 34-0 early in the second quarter.

Louisiana College went three-and-out on each of its first three drives and failed to convert on fourth downs on each of its next two possessions while ACU (2-0) scored touchdowns on six consecutives drives to open the game.

Quae Walton had a 16-yard touchdown reception to make it 14-0 midway through the first quarter and his 1-yard TD run capped the scoring with 1:31 to play.

Abilene Christian had 501 total yards while holding Louisiana College to just 184,

James Powell Jr. was 4-of-11 passing for 18 yards and scored on a 1-yard run for Louisiana College.

