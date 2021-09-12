Texas Tech hangs on for 28-22 win over FCS' Stephen F Austin

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Tahj Brooks ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 67-yarder for the lead, and Texas Tech held on to beat lower-division Stephen F. Austin 28-22 on Saturday night.

The Red Raiders (2-0) made a stand in the final two minutes, forcing a turnover on downs after the FCS Lumberjacks had a first down inside the Texas Tech 10-yard line. Trae Self's fourth-down pass into the end zone was incomplete.

Texas Tech defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings came up huge with a tackle for loss and a sack on consecutive plays before a QB pressure of Self on the final play for SFA (1-1).

After Brooks' long scoring run, Xavier White broke free for 52 yards on a 97-yard drive that ended with a short TD run.

Leading 21-13, Texas Tech went for it on fourth down on the final play of the third quarter, and Tyler Shough fumbled on a sack. The ball ended up 39 yards behind the line of scrimmage, and SFA scored but couldn't convert the 2-point try, settling for a 21-19 deficit.

The Red Raiders pushed their lead to 28-19 on a White’s 4-yard touchdown run, which was set up by Erik Ezukanma's 55-yard catch-and-run on third-and-8.

The Lumberjacks led 13-7 at halftime, keyed by Willie Roberts' 18-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Self finished with 342 yards passing.

Texas Tech: It was quite a familiar feeling at the end for the Red Raiders. In their home opener last year, they had to stop a 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter for a 35-33 victory over another FCS team, Houston Baptist.

Stephen F. Austin: Mississippi Valley State at home next Saturday.

Texas Tech: The final non-conference game is at home against Florida International next Saturday.

