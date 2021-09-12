Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

San Jose 1, FC Dallas 1

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 10:53
San Jose 1, FC Dallas 1

San Jose 1 0 1
FC Dallas 0 1 1

First Half_1, San Jose, Alanis, 2 (penalty kick), 6th minute.

Second Half_2, FC Dallas, Pepi, 12 (Che), 50th.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega; FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, Kyle Zobeck.

Yellow Cards_Hedges, FC Dallas, 4th; Servania, FC Dallas, 41st; Nathan, San Jose, 48th; Judson, San Jose, 59th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Diego Blas, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_15,237.

___

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis (Paul Marie, 74th), Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Nathan; Cristian Espinoza (Cade Cowell, 61st), Carlos Fierro (Benjamin Kikanovic, 62nd), Judson (Jack Skahan, 87th), Eduardo Lopez, Jackson Yueill; Chris Wondolowski (Andy Rios, 74th).

FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Justin Che (Nkosi Tafari, 83rd), Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez; Jader Obrian (Szabolcs Schon, 67th), Paxton Pomykal (Andres Ricaurte, 74th), Facundo Quignon, Brandon Servania (Bryan Acosta, 79th); Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Ema Twumasi.

Updated : 2021-09-15 04:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car