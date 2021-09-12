Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Higuaín scores, Crew beat Miami in first-ever meeting

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 10:50
Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) celebrates after scoring a goal as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor falls to the field during the first ha...
Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain, left, celebrates with midfielder Blaise Matuidi (8) after scoring a goal against the Columbus Crew during the first hal...
Columbus Crew forward Miguel Berry (27) goes for the ball againstInter Miami defender Christian Makoun (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer matc...
Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) controls the ball as Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos, left, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer ...
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville, center, talks with midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10) during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against ...
Inter Miami forward Julian Carranza (21) prepares to kick the ball as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor (5) defends during the second half of an ML...
Columbus Crew defender Josh Williams, left, kicks the ball as Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer ...
Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman makes a save during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Saturday, Sept. 11, ...
Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson (19) runs with the ball as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor pursues during the second half of an MLS soccer ma...
Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, right, heads the ball next to Columbus Crew midfielder Liam Fraser (18) during the second half of an MLS ...

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) celebrates after scoring a goal as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor falls to the field during the first ha...

Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain, left, celebrates with midfielder Blaise Matuidi (8) after scoring a goal against the Columbus Crew during the first hal...

Columbus Crew forward Miguel Berry (27) goes for the ball againstInter Miami defender Christian Makoun (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer matc...

Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) controls the ball as Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos, left, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer ...

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville, center, talks with midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10) during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against ...

Inter Miami forward Julian Carranza (21) prepares to kick the ball as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor (5) defends during the second half of an ML...

Columbus Crew defender Josh Williams, left, kicks the ball as Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer ...

Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman makes a save during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Saturday, Sept. 11, ...

Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson (19) runs with the ball as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor pursues during the second half of an MLS soccer ma...

Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, right, heads the ball next to Columbus Crew midfielder Liam Fraser (18) during the second half of an MLS ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored in the 16th minute and Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Saturday night.

Miami (8-9-5) has won six of its last nine matches, including all five of its home games during the run. Columbus (7-11-6) has lost eight of its last nine games, including five straight defeats on the road. Columbus has managed just two wins in its last 24 away matches dating to 2019.

Higuaín took advantage of a poor back pass, and calmly chipped it over goalkeeper Eloy Room.

It was the first meeting between Inter Miami and the Crew. Columbus’s last trip to Miami came in 2001, a 4-3 defeat at the Fusion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-15 04:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car