Cincinnati gets first victory at TQL Stadium

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 10:40
FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) scores a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinna...
FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton, center, clears the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, Sept. 11...
Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg, right, is pressured by FC Cincinnati forward Brenner during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Se...
Toronto FC forward Tsubasa Endoh (31) walks as FC Cincinnati players celebrate scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, S...
FC Cincinnati head coach Jaap Stam stands on the sideline during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, i...
FC Cincinnati forward Brenner, left, and Toronto FC defender Auro fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, ...

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner and Haris Medunjanin each scored, and Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night for its first victory at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati (8-10-6) snapped a 12-game winless streak, including three straight losses. Toronto (3-14-6) has lost five straight matches and is winless in eight in a row.

Brenner toe-poked Luciano Acosta's pass into the back of the net in the 39th minute. Medunjanin scored his second goal of the season in the 58th on a double deflection that got past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

