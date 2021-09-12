Alexa
Houston 3, Austin FC 0

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 10:44
Austin FC 0 0 0
Houston 2 1 3

First Half_1, Houston, Dorsey, 1, 1st minute; 2, Houston, Picault, 7, 24th.

Second Half_3, Houston, Picault, 8 (Hadebe), 64th.

Goalies_Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Houston, Michael Nelson, Kyle Morton.

Yellow Cards_Pochettino, Austin FC, 22nd; Picault, Houston, 39th; Ring, Austin FC, 44th; Berhalter, Austin FC, 51st; Lundqvist, Houston, 52nd.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Eric Weisbrod, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

___

Lineups

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Nicholas Lima, Jhohan Romana; Diego Fagundez (Jon Gallagher, 80th), Hector Jimenez (Zan Kolmanic, 69th), Daniel Pereira (Sebastian Berhalter, 46th), Tomas Pochettino (Rodney Redes, 46th), Alexander Ring; Cecilio Dominguez (Moussa Djitte, 69th), Sebastian Driussi.

Houston_Michael Nelson; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin (Ian Hoffmann, 89th); Joe Corona (Darwin Ceren, 58th), Griffin Dorsey (Ariel Lassiter, 76th), Fafa Picault (Sam Junqua, 76th), Matias Vera; Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez, 58th), Maximiliano Urruti.

Updated : 2021-09-15 04:52 GMT+08:00

