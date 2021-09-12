Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davidson holds off Division II-member Shaw 28-26

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 10:35
Davidson holds off Division II-member Shaw 28-26

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coy Williams ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns to lead Davidson to a 28-26 victory over Division II-member Shaw on Saturday night.

Williams ran 20 times for 73 yards. Dylan Sparks added 70 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown for Davidson (1-1). The Wildcats finished with 310 yards rushing.

Christian Peters was 19-of-31 passing for 196 yards and threw three touchdown passes to lead Shaw. Sidney Gibbs had 15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown run.

Shaw scored a touchdown with 4:36 remaining but couldn't convert the 2-point try.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-15 04:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car