Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Cincinnati, Brenner, 6, 39th minute.
Second Half_2, Cincinnati, Medunjanin, 2, 58th.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Ben Lundt.
Yellow Cards_Morrow, Toronto FC, 37th; Medunjanin, Cincinnati, 45th+3; Cameron, Cincinnati, 51st; Vallecilla, Cincinnati, 84th; Valot, Cincinnati, 85th.
Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Eric Boria, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.
A_22,636.
___
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Nick DeLeon, 77th), Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow (Kemar Lawrence, 59th); Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 77th), Michael Bradley; Ifunanyachi Achara, Dom Dwyer (Jonathan Osorio, 59th), Patrick Mullins (Yeferson Soteldo, 64th).
Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund, Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla; Luciano Acosta (Calvin Harris, 90th+1), Alvaro Barreal (Edgar Castillo, 90th+1), Haris Medunjanin (Florian Valot, 77th); Isaac Atanga (Zico Bailey, 84th), Brenner (Brandon Vazquez, 77th), Yuya Kubo.