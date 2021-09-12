Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Herdman, William & Mary slam door on Lafayette

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 10:04
Herdman, William & Mary slam door on Lafayette

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Gage Herdman's pick-6 late in the third quarter helped turn momentum and William & Mary beat Lafayette 24-3 on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0, the Leopards went on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that took more than seven minutes. At the Tribe's (1-1) 23-yard line, Lafayette quarterback Rent Montie threw a pass that bounced off the outstretched hand of Julius Young and into the arms of Herdman who returned it 78 yards untouched for a 10-0 lead in the third quarter.

After Lafayette (0-2) turned it over on downs, Hollis Mathis threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Cole Blackman with seven seconds left in the third.

Quinn Osborne's pick-6 of Montie with 2:19 left closed the scoring.

Montie threw for 185 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-15 03:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car