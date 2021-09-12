Alexa
Oladokun has 4 TDs, South Dakota State routs Lidenwood 52-7

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 10:18
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chris Oladokun threw four touchdown passes in the first half, leading FCS third-ranked South Dakota State to a 52-7 victory over Division II-member Lindenwood on Saturday night.

Oladokun was 12-of-14 passing for 171 yards. He connected with two TD passes from inside the 5 to Zach Heins. In the second, he hit tight end Tucker Kraft with scoring throws from the 5 and 13. Cole Frahm's career-best 54-yard field goal made it 38-0 at halftime.

Pierre Strong Jr. had seven carries for 110 yards rushing that included a 68-yard run and 7-yard TD for South Dakota State (2-0). Amar Johnson added 105 yards rushing and 1-yard TD run.

The Jackrabbits put up 426 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 560.

Cade Brister tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Payton Rose early in the fourth quarter for Lindenwood.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-15 03:19 GMT+08:00

