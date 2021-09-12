Alexa
Henderson, Delaware beat St. Francis (PA) 27-10

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 09:46
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson was 18-of-23 passing for 263 yards and a touchdowns to help Delaware beat St. Francis (PA) 27-10 on Saturday night.

Ryan Coe made field goals of 36 and 26 yards before Dejoun Lee scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 14-play, 58-yard drive with 15 seconds left in the first half and give Delaware (2-0) a 13-3 lead.

Anthony Paoletti added a 1-yard touchdown run with six minutes left in the third quarter. Jyron Russell pulled the handoff on a zone-read play and raced untouched down the right sideline for a 66-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 20-10 about four minutes later but Henderson hit Thyrick Pitts in stride in the back of the end zone for a 30-yard TD to cap the scoring with early in the fourth quarter.

Russell finished 14-of-25 passing for 165 yards with an interception and added six carries for 76 yards for St. Francis (0-2).

Delaware (2-0), ranked No. 6 in the STATS FCS poll, has won seven consecutive regular-season games. The Blue Hens lost 33-3 to South Dakota State in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs on May 8.

Updated : 2021-09-15 03:19 GMT+08:00

