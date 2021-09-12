Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bushka, Orlando propel Butler to 49-24 victory over DePauw

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 08:58
Bushka, Orlando propel Butler to 49-24 victory over DePauw

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw two touchdown passes to Yogi Flager and Nick Orlando had three short TD runs to propel Butler to a 49-24 victory over Division III-member DePauw on Saturday.

Bushka connected with Flager from 6 yards out in the first quarter and hit him for an 11-yard score in the second. Orlando ran it in from a yard out to open the scoring and added a 2-yard TD run in the second as the Bulldogs (1-1) took a 28-7 halftime lead.

Kavon Samuels and AJ Deinhart added third-quarter scoring runs and Orlando capped the Bulldogs' effort with a 1-yard TD in the fourth. Bushka completed 11 of 13 yards for 161 yards with one interception. He also carried eight times for 105 yards. Samuels added 101 yards on 23 totes. Flager had four catches for 95 yards. Butler rushed for 419 yards.

Drew Moore ran for two touchdowns — including a 26-yarder — for the Tigers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-15 03:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car