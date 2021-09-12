Alexa
Edwards leads New Hampshire over Towson 26-14

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 09:26
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Bret Edwards threw two touchdown passes to lead New Hampshire to a 26-14 victory over Towson on Saturday night.

Edwards was 24-of-32 passing for 261 yards. He tossed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Sean Coyne late in the second quarter to give New Hampshire (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) a 20-7 halftime lead. Edwards' 2-yard TD throw to Dylan Laube capped the scoring with 10:00 minutes left.

Evan Horn had two of the Wildcats' four interceptions. New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell collected his 100th win with the Wildcats.

Makai Self ran for a 2-yard touchdown, ending a 15-play, 74-yard drive that pulled Towson (1-1, 0-1) to 13-7 in the second quarter. Jeff Miller added an 11-yard TD pass to Caleb Smith in the fourth for the Tigers.

