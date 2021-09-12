Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Furman defense smothers Tennessee Tech in 26-0 victory

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 08:16
Furman defense smothers Tennessee Tech in 26-0 victory

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Wynn rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and the Furman defense held Tennessee Tech to 121 totals yards, 26 in the second half, as the Paladins defeated the Golden Eagles 26-0 on Saturday.

Hamp Sisson, the reigning Southern Conference offensive player of the week, completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards for Furman (2-0).

Wynn's 42-yard touchdown run opened the scoring midway through the first quarter, Timmy Bleekrode added four field goals and Wynn's 2-yard run capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter. Bleekrode's 51-yard field goal early in the fourth was his career long.

Tennessee Tech quarterback Davis Shanley completed 6 of 21 passes for 60 yards and was intercepted three times. The Golden Eagles (0-2) managed just six first downs and were 2 for 13 on third down. They crossed midfield once, on their opening drive when they reached the Furman 37-yard-line before punting.

Furman cornerback Travis Blackshear had two interceptions, giving him three this season.

It was Furman's first shutout since 2004.

Updated : 2021-09-15 03:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car