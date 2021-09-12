Alexa
MLS-leading Revolution beat 10-man New York City FC 2-1

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/12 09:40
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Emmanuel Boateng and Tajon Buchanan scored and the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat 10-man New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday.

New England (17-4-4) set a MLS season record with its 14th victory by a one-goal margin. New York City (10-8-4), which has won seven straight at home, had its road winless stretch extended to seven games.

Santiago Rodríguez scored for New York City. It was reduced to 10 men in the 53rd when Alfredo Morales received his second yellow card.

SOUNDERS 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored his second goal of the season and Western Conference-leading Seattle beat Minnesota.

Seattle (13-4-6) snapped a four-game winless stretch at home. Minnesota (8-7-7) had its four-game undefeated run on the road end.

Paulo scored in the 22nd minute. Nicolás Lodeiro and Nicolas Benezet connected on a give-and-go along the right side, and Benezet sent it back to the edge of the penalty area for Paulo’s one-touch finish off the post and in.

D.C. UNITED 1, RED BULLS 1, TIE

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for his 13th goal of the season and D.C. United tied New York.

D.C. United (9-10-4) snapped a two-match road losing streak. Dru Yearwood scored in the fifth minute for New York (6-10-5). The Red Bulls have lost five of their last eight — with two draws.

GALAXY 1, RAPIDS 1, TIE

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored in the 80th minute and Los Angeles tied Colorado.

Michael Barrios scored in the 64th minute for Colorado (12-4-6). Los Angeles (11-8-4) is winless in four games.

Updated : 2021-09-15 03:16 GMT+08:00

