Lynch rallies Temple to 45-24 road win over Akron

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 07:56
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Justin Lynch threw two touchdown passes — including a 70-yarder to Randle Jones — and ran for a score and the Temple defense notched a pair of TD returns to power the Owls to a 45-24 victory over Akron in nonconference play on Saturday.

Temple (1-1) spotted the Zips a 14-0 lead before Lynch got the Owls on the scoreboard with his bomb to Jones — cutting the deficit in half with 2:26 left in the first quarter. Lynch's pass to Jones was on the first play after Akron's Kato Nelson connected with Tony Grimes Jr. from 17 yards out to put the Zips (0-2) up two scores.

Cory Smigel's 39-yard field goal stretched Akron's lead to 17-7 early in the second quarter before the Owls' defense delivered. Layton Jordan forced a Nelson fumble that was scooped up by William Kwenkue and returned 38 yards for a TD to pull Temple within three points. Manny Walker's pick-6 on a DJ Irons pass on the Zips' ensuing possession gave Temple the lead for good.

Lynch hit Jones for a 27-yard score and added a 1-yard TD run to extend the Owls' lead to 38-17 after three quarters. Lynch completed 19 of 23 passes for 245 yards. Jones finished with seven catches for 170 yards. Ra'Von Bonner added a short TD run.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-15 01:43 GMT+08:00

