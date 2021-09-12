Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Johnson has 4 TDs, Ratke breaks record, JMU routs Maine 55-7

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 07:48
Johnson has 4 TDs, Ratke breaks record, JMU routs Maine 55-7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson threw four touchdowns passes to lead third-ranked James Madison to a 55-7 rout of Maine on Saturday.

Johnson, who had five TD passes in James Madison's (2-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) season-opening win against Morehead State, was 25-of-30 passing for 384 yards. He lofted touchdown passes of 73 and 51 yards to Antwane Wells Jr. in the second quarter.

Wells finished with eight catches for 179 yards receiving, both career highs. Scott Bracey had four receptions for 71 yards. Noah Turner made one catch, a 27-yard touchdown.

Ethan Ratke made field goals from 21 and 41 yards for the Dukes. The sixth-year senior now has an FCS-record 414 career points among kickers. He also has made a career 75 field goals, matching the FCS record held by Montana's Dan Carpenter (2004-2007).

Mateo Jackson blocked a punt and Desmond Green scooped the ball, running it 30 yards into the end zone for the Dukes. Francis Meehan's pick-6 in the fourth quarter capped the scoring with 8:36 to play.

Derek Robertson completed 8 of 22 passes for 88 yards and threw a touchdown pass and interception for the Black Bears.

It was the fourth straight win in the series for the Dukes but the first since 2017.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-15 01:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car