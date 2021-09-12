Alexa
Perry throws 4 TD passes in FAU's 38-6 win

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 07:34
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — N’Kosi Perry threw four touchdown passes including three in the third quarter when Florida Atlantic broke the game open as the Owls defeated Georgia Southern 38-6 on Saturday.

Perry dropped a pass into a sprinting Je’Quan Burton's fingertips for a 50-yard touchdown and followed that with another third-quarter strike to John Mitchell for a 19-yard score on the left side of the end zone and a 24-6 lead. Perry added a final third-quarter TD pass of 31 yards to LaJohntay Wester, though replays appeared to show the receiver out of bounds when he made the catch. However, a review confirmed the call.

Georgia Southern (1-1) scored first with Logan Wright's 22-yard first-quarter run. But in the final two minutes of the half Perry threw a 19-yard touchdown to John Mitchell and Aaron Shahriari kicked a field goal for a 10-7 lead.

Nick Tronti added a 3-yard touchdown run late in the game for FAU (1-1).

FAU outgained the Eagles 528-254. Perry was 19-of-27 passing for 332 yards with Wester making seven catches for 124 yards.

