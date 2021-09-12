Alexa
Seattle wins 1-0, extends lead atop Western Conference

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 07:35
SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored his second goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday to extend their lead atop the Western Conference.

Seattle (13-4-6) snapped a four-game winless stretch at home. It was the first time in the club's history to earn just one point in any four-match home run. Minnesota (8-7-7) had its four-game undefeated run on the road end.

Paulo scored in the 22nd minute. Nicolás Lodeiro and Nicolas Benezet connected on a give-and-go along the right side, and Benezet sent it back to the edge of the penalty area for Paulo's one-touch finish off the post and in.

Minnesota was without its leading goal scorer Robin Lod and leading assister Emanuel Reynoso due to injuries.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

