Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

North Dakota State rolls over Valparaiso 64-0

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 07:02
North Dakota State rolls over Valparaiso 64-0

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quincy Patterson and Jalen Bussey scored two touchdowns apiece and North Dakota State blanked Valparaiso 64-0 on Saturday.

Valparaiso (0-2) lost to NAIA Indiana Wesleyan 28-10 in its opener and was no match for the FCS top-five ranked Bison (2-0), who outgained the Beacons 583-185.

The Bison led 43-0 at halftime and 57-0 after three quarters. Patterson threw just five passes, completing four, including a 65-yard score to Christian Watson. Patterson also ran 52 yards for a score and finished with 196 yards offense in one half.

Jalen Bussey added 82 yards rushing which included a 72-yard touchdown and also had a 23-yard TD catch from backup quarterback Cam Miller. Jayden Price kicked off the scoring in the game's opening two minutes with a 45-yard punt return.

The 64 points were the most for the Bison since a 65-17 victory over Southern Illinois in 2018. North Dakota State's last shutout came against Missouri State, 25-0 in March.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-15 01:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows