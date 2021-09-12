Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Richmond breaks it open in the 2nd quarter to dump Lehigh

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 06:30
Richmond breaks it open in the 2nd quarter to dump Lehigh

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw two scores and Aaron Dykes and Savon Smith each ran for a touchdown and Richmond squashed Lehigh 31-3 on Saturday.

The Spiders scored four times in the second quarter.

Mancuso sandwiched passing scores of 7 and 4 yards to Dykes and Leroy Henley respectively around 2-yard scoring runs by Smith and Dykes for a 28-3 lead at halftime. Mancuso threw for 131 yards, Smith ran for 74 yards and Dykes 71.

The Spiders' defense limited Lehigh quarterbacks Cross Wilkinson and Alec Beesmer to 78 and 28 yards respectively and each threw an interception.

Richmond (2-0) outgained Lehigh 390-264 in total yardage and limited the Mountain Hawks (0-2) to 3 for 11 on third-down conversions. The Spiders converted on 10-of-16 third-down tries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-15 01:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car