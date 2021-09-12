Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jets place Neasman on IR, add 2 players from practice squad

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 06:54
Jets place Neasman on IR, add 2 players from practice squad

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed safety Sharrod Neasman on injured reserve Saturday, a day after he was ruled out for the season opener at the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury.

Neasman didn't participate in practice all week while dealing with the injury. He worked with a trainer on a side field during practice sessions.

The Jets also promoted safety Adrian Colbert and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips from the practice squad. Both will be eligible to play Sunday. Under NFL rules, Colbert and Phillips don't count against the 53-man roster and revert to the practice squad after the game.

Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner are New York's starters at safety, with Colbert and Sheldrick Redwine the backups.

Neasman, in his first season with the Jets after five with Atlanta, is eligible to come off IR in Week 4.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-15 01:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car