By Associated Press
2021/09/12 06:40
Sirmon's 3 TDs carry Central Michigan past Robert Morris

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jacob Sirmon threw for three touchdowns, Dallas Dixon had two receiving scores and Central Michigan dominated Robert Morris 45-0 on Saturday.

It was Central Michigan's first shutout since November 23, 2013, a 37-0 win over UMass.

Sirmon connected with Hunter Buczkowski for a 3-yard score and with JaCorey Sullivan for 24 yards to extend the Chippewas lead to 19-0 with 4:49 left before halftime. A little more than three minutes later, Daniel Richardson threw a 16-yard pass to Dallas Dixon for a 28-0 advantage.

The Chippewas (1-1) took the second-half kick and marched 68 yards in eight plays that ended with Sirmon throwing a 6-yard scoring pass to Dixon for a five-touchdown lead.

Lew Nichols III had 79 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown and Kalil Pimpleton tallied 58 yards with a touchdown for CMU.

Central Michigan outgained the Colonials (0-1) 515-109 in total yardage and held the ball for more than 35 minutes.

Updated : 2021-09-15 01:40 GMT+08:00

