Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Grandsir scores in 80th, Galaxy tie Rapids 1-1

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 06:12
Grandsir scores in 80th, Galaxy tie Rapids 1-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored in the 80th minute and the LA Galaxy tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Saturday.

Los Angeles (11-8-4) had its winless run extended to four games. The Galaxy didn’t go consecutive matches without a win in its first 12 games this season. Colorado (12-4-6) is unbeaten in seven straight games against Los Angeles, dating to the start of the 2018 season.

Grandsir ran past the defense for Daniel Steres' long pass, and settled it before sending a shot off goalkeeper William Yarbrough's into the back of the net.

Michael Barrios scored in the 64th minute by heading in Andre Shinyashiki's cross. Barrios, a 5-foot-4 forward, outjumped two Galaxy defenders to head it home.

The Rapids have allowed just 10 goals in their last 13 matches, allowing more than one goal only once during the span.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-15 00:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows