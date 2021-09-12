Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Stakely lifts Georgetown over Delaware State 20-14 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 05:54
Stakely lifts Georgetown over Delaware State 20-14 in OT

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Joshua Stakely scored on a 5-yard run in overtime and Georgetown rallied to knock off Delaware State 20-14 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Stakely accounted for all 25 yards of the Hoyas' OT drive, carrying four times. Georgetown had a chance to win its season opener in regulation, but Conor Hunt's 35-yard field-goal attempt sailed left with 5:26 remaining. Stakely was held to 18 yards rushing in regulation play.

The Hornets (1-1) jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Sy'Veon Wilkerson scored untouched on an 11-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to open the scoring. Tylik Bethea connected with Jerrish Halsey for a 14-yard score on Delaware State's next drive before being shut out the rest of the way.

Georgetown didn't score until 4 seconds before halftime when Joseph Brunell hit Ser Portobanco for a 17-yard TD, making it 14-7. Brunell threw a 36-yard scoring strike to Camero Crayton with 9:36 left in the third quarter to knot the score at 14. Delaware State had the ball first in OT, but Joseph Delgado's 37-yard field-goal try was blocked.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-15 00:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows