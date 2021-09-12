Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Schwarting's 5 TDs send Charleston Southern past The Citadel

By Associated Press
2021/09/12 05:29
Schwarting's 5 TDs send Charleston Southern past The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw four touchdown passes, all to Garris Schwarting, who also threw one, and Charleston Southern beat the The Citadel 38-21 on Saturday in the Buccaneers season opener.

The Buccaneers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never trailed.

Chambers threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Schwarting for a 7-0 lead. Schwarting then threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kyris Barnett for a two-score lead. Chambers closed the first throwing a 27-yard score to Schwarting. In the third, the duo connected on a 69-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 31-14. The pair made it 38-21 with 5:04 left on a 24-yarder.

Cooper Wallace ran it in from 16 yards out to reduce the Bulldogs' (0-2) deficit to 31-21 with 2:31 left in the third but never got closer.

Schwarting finished with 151 yards receiving on six catches and Chambers threw for 287 yards.

Jaylan Adams threw for 167 yards for Charleston Southern.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-15 00:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster spreads to Taoyuan couple
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows
New US Open champ says she enjoys watching Taiwanese TV shows