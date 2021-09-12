N Macedonia march honors victims in COVID-19 hospital fire

National flags lowered at half mast in honor of the victims in the burned out field hospital in western town of Tetovo, are pictured in front of the G... National flags lowered at half mast in honor of the victims in the burned out field hospital in western town of Tetovo, are pictured in front of the Government building in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hundreds of people have marched Saturday in northwestern town of Tetovo to honor their 14 countrymen killed in a deadly fire that broke earlier this week and destroyed COVID-19 field hospital. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)