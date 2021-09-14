Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Companies tied to Chinese exile Guo Wengui settle with SEC for US$539 million

Guo in hot water with American regulators for illegal unregistered stock offerings

  106
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/14 21:29
Guo Wengui

Guo Wengui (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three media companies tied to exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui (郭文貴) have agreed to pay more than US$539 million (about NT$15 billion) to settle a dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to an SEC press release issued on Monday (Sept. 13).

The SEC said the three companies — GTV Media Group Inc., Saraca Media Group Inc., and Voice of Guo Media Inc. — conducted illegal unregistered offerings of common stock.

The commission also charged GTV and Saraca with conducting an unlawful offering of a digital asset security called G-Coins or G-Dollars.

The commission found the three companies disseminated information about the two offerings to the public through videos on the websites of GTV and Saraca as well as on social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter.

The companies raised a total of approximately US$487 million from more than 5,000 investors, including U.S. investors, the commission said.

According to the commission’s investigation, the three companies offered limited disclosures in their solicitations to purchase the stock, which is against the law.

Guo went into exile in 2014, arrived in the U.S. the following year, and has since founded media companies and participated in other ventures.

The businessman once had ties to senior members of the Chinese leadership and has made explosive accusations against them. He is now well-connected in right-wing political circles in the U.S., with close links to figures like Steve Bannon.
Steve Bannon
Guo Wengui
GTV Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese dissident launches new single: 'Take Down the CCP'
Chinese dissident launches new single: 'Take Down the CCP'
2020/09/15 11:16
Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme
Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme
2020/08/21 09:14
Son of soccer icon released by Serbian team due to Chinese pressure
Son of soccer icon released by Serbian team due to Chinese pressure
2020/06/09 16:22
Retired Chinese soccer star urges public to overthrow CCP
Retired Chinese soccer star urges public to overthrow CCP
2020/06/05 12:35
Steve Bannon suggests Chinese scientist holds coronavirus secrets
Steve Bannon suggests Chinese scientist holds coronavirus secrets
2020/04/26 12:00

Updated : 2021-09-14 22:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail
Taiwanese man accused of spreading '50 new COVID cases' rumor posts bail